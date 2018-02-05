NBA Trade Rumors: Orlando Magic Reportedly Gauging the Market for Forward Aaron Gordon

Reuters/Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) dunks the ball against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter at Amway Center, Oct. 24, 2017.

It looks like the Orlando Magic are exploring all their options in the days leading up to the trade deadline.

According to Michael Scotto of The Athletic, the Magic have reportedly been gauging Aaron Gordon's trade value recently.

"The new regime of Jeff Weltman and John Hammond has left no stone unturned with the deadline approaching, including quietly gauging the trade market on Aaron Gordon, league sources told The Athletic," Scotto said in his report, via Sporting News.

"Gordon is eligible for restricted free agency this summer, so Orlando could simply be doing due diligence," he added.

Gordon is without a doubt the most valuable asset on the Magic roster, and he has made steady improvements in each of his four seasons in the league. But, as noted by Basketball Insiders' Steve Kyler in his report last month, a trade is highly unlikely because of their asking price for the high-flying forward. According to Kyler, Orlando Magic is reportedly asking for an All-Star caliber player in exchange for the high-flying forward.

As fans know, teams are unlikely to give up an established All-Star for Gordon at this point in his career. A deal is possible if the Magic drop their asking price, but that probably will not happen.

"Do not expect the Magic to let go of their star asset for nothing. Any talks seem like they are more exploratory rather than a desire to move Gordon before his restricted free agency," Sam Skubala said in his column for Orlando Magic Daily.

Gordon has been posting career-highs across the board this season. The former University of Arizona standout is currently averaging 18.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks in under 34 minutes a game. He is shooting 44.7 percent from the field, 34.6 percent from three-point range, and 71.8 percent from the free-throw stripe.