NBA Trade Rumors: Orlando Magic's Evan Fournier Says Rumors Have No Bearing

Orland Magic player Evan Fournier doesn't believe that rumors have any weight when it comes to the National Basketball Association (NBA) trade-offs.

The NBA trade deadline is coming this February, and Fournier knows that his name will be in the mix of rumors. However, the Orlando Magic player believes that none of the roaming speculations have any bearing on what trade-offs might happen.

Fournier admitted that he doesn't even keep up with trade rumors, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

"I really don't read this stuff: because you never know what's going to happen," said Fournier. The Magic member was talking about the time he got traded back in 2014. On draft day, he was taken in by Orlando Magic from Denver Nuggets without warning.

"You really don't know what's going on upstairs [in front offices], so it really don't matter, honestly. You've just got to focus on what you have to do, really. The rest is speculation," Fournier elaborated.

Orlando Magic's 13–31 record has made Fournier and his team members disappointed with their team's performance. There are even speculations that Fournier and fellow member, Nikola Vucevic, would consider being traded into a team that has more chances of winning.

However, Fournier has no intentions of changing his team.

"As a player you want to win. But I will never ask [for] a trade or anything. I'm not that kind of guy. I'm a fighter and I'm definitely not a quitter. I don't know what they plan to do, but I'm a Magic," said Fournier.

The Magic player also added that he feels that Orlando Magic is the place where he belongs and that he'll keep fighting for his jersey and his team as long as he's with them.

Meanwhile, one of the rumors suggests that Fournier is in the mix is a potential trade with the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard, the Orlando Magic Daily reports.