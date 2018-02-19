NBA Trade Rumors: Paul George Speculated to Become Laker After 2017-2018 Season

REUTERS/Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports Jan. 27, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (13) looks for an open man against Detroit Pistons guard, Ish Smith (14) during the fourth quarter at Little Caesar's Arena.

Fans of the National Basketball Association (NBA) were treated to the highly anticipated All-Star Games, which took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, last weekend, Feb. 18. The break was appreciated by the fans, and most especially by the players, but it was also a breeding ground for a lot of the rumors about pending signings of free agents that may occur after the season is over.

As reported by the Lakers Nation, there is a possibility that NBA superstar Paul George may end up in the roster of the Los Angeles Lakers after the season is over due to him becoming an unrestricted free agent. One of two things could happen — either he gets signed by the Lakers with a maximum salary price tag, or he could get involved in a big trade with his current team, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

More fuel was added to the rumors when the audience at the Staples Center received him quite well during the All-Star Games, during the Team LeBron vs. Team Stephen segment of the event. It is important to note that George is originally based in Los Angeles, and it would be safe to assume that he will be very comfortable if he were to be enticed by an offer from Lakers general manager Magic Johnson.

During a press conference after the game, George stated that "It feels good to be welcome. I think anybody would want to be wanted and be welcomed." Despite having nothing but positive things to say about his current team, it is almost impossible to deny that George would probably take the opportunity to be part of the Lakers.

On top of that, it is also rumored that Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James might be heading to the Lakers as well. However, "The King" insists that he is now mainly focused on getting to the NBA finals before he would even think about his future.