NBA Trade Rumors: Sacramento Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers Discussing Trade Involving George Hill

The Cleveland Cavaliers seem to be closing in on a deal to acquire a player who can give them a much-needed boost on the defensive end of the floor.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst have reported that progress has been made in trade talks between the Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings involving veteran guard George Hill. According to the report, Cleveland will ship Iman Shumpert and Channing Frye to Sacramento and a second-round pick is currently being discussed as well.

"No trade is imminent, but the two teams have moved closer on terms, and both are motivated to find a final pathway to a deal, league sources said," Wojnarowski and Windhorst wrote in their report.

"The Cavaliers have had some hesitancy about the guaranteed $19 million remaining on Hill's contract in the 2018–19 season, league sources said, especially if LeBron James leaves in free agency and the Cavaliers move toward a rebuild. Only $1 million of the $18 million on his 2019–20 contract is guaranteed, making it easy to waive Hill," they noted.

It will take more than one player to solve Cleveland's problems on defense, but acquiring Hill will be a good start. His ability to guard both positions should help the Cavaliers mask some of their deficiencies in terms of defense.

Hill is averaging 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.9 steals in under 28 minutes a game this season, and he's shooting 46.1 percent from the field, 44.8 percent from beyond the arc, and 77.6 percent from the free-throw line.

Meanwhile, the Kings will have to clear a roster spot to take on the players the Cavaliers are sending their way. According to Wojnarowski and Windhorst, the Kings are reportedly considering moving Skal Labissière and Malachi Richardson.

It's a little surprising to hear that they are already giving up on Labissière and Richardson because both players have shown plenty of upside.