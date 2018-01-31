NBA Trade Rumors: San Antonio Spurs 'Shut Down' Kawhi Leonard Trade Calls

(Photo: Reuters/Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports) San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots the ball past Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (8) and Allen Crabbe (33) during the second half at AT&T Center, Dec. 26, 2017.

Kawhi Leonard may have issues with the San Antonio Spurs at the moment, but don't expect them to move him anytime soon.

According to Basketball Insiders' Steve Kyler, several teams made inquiries on the availability of Leonard after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Michael C. Wright published a report suggesting that the All-Star forward's relationship with the franchise has deteriorated due to tension caused by his rehabilitation from right quadriceps tendinopathy. However, the calls were reportedly "shut down before they started."

Well, that shouldn't come as a surprise. The Spurs may be experiencing some discord within the organization, but they are unlikely to make a rash move to trade away their franchise player.

Besides, relationships can be repaired. Six-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge also had a strained relationship with the team following the 2016–17 season, but he managed to work things out with head coach Gregg Popovich.

Popovich even admitted that he made a mistake by trying to change the way Aldridge plays.

The Spurs managed to patch things up with Aldridge, so there's no reason why they can't do the same with Leonard.

In any case, Spurs general manager R.C. Buford had already downplayed the idea of a rift between the organization and the two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

"There is no issue between the Spurs organization and Kawhi. From Day 1 all parties have worked together to find the best solutions to his injury," Buford said in an interview with ESPN last week.

"This has been difficult for everyone. It's been difficult for Kawhi. He's an elite-level player. It's been difficult for the team, because they want to play with a great teammate. And it's been difficult for our staff. Historically we've been able to successfully manage injuries. This rehab hasn't been simple, and it hasn't gone in a linear fashion," Buford added.