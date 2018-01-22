NBA Trade Rumors: Should the Boston Celtics Look Into Making Major Moves Ahead of the Deadline?

Celtics have numerous draft assets they can use if they want to make a trade

Reuters/Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks for an opening during the second half of their 124-118 win over the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden.

At present, the Boston Celtics are perched atop the Eastern Conference, and it is the same spot they occupied at the end of last year's regular season.

The Celtics have ascended to the top of the conference with good reason.

The team's defense is significantly better than the ones shown by fellow Eastern Conference squads. Their numbers on Basketball Reference are also impressive enough that they can even stake a solid claim to having the best overall defense in the entire NBA.

Still, even with a superior defense, the Celtics have not been able to separate themselves from the other teams in the east, and their middle-of-the-pack offense is one of the reasons for why that is the case.

Guard Kyrie Irving has done a fantastic job as the team's leading scorer, but he could use some help.

With the reigning Eastern Conference champs, the Cleveland Cavaliers, reeling and looking more vulnerable than ever, this could be the right time for the Celtics to pounce and take over, making it seem like they should try to trade for a player who can bring some offensive firepower to the team.

The Celtics are not prying away Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans this season, but maybe they can see just how willing the Los Angeles Clippers are to part with their own dynamic scoring guard in Lou Williams.

The team even has the draft assets needed to make a deal worthwhile for the Clippers.

According to RealGM, the Celtics have more than a few bonus draft picks that they can include in an offer for Williams. If they include enough of them, it is hard to imagine the Clippers declining the offer.

This season represents the best shot the Celtics have to win the Eastern Conference probably since 2011, and this is not one they should let slip through their collective grasp.

With one trade, the Celtics can cement themselves as the favorites to win the Eastern Conference, and it will be interesting to see if the members of the team's front office will go after that roster upgrade.