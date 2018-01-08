Reuters/Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA Today Sports Dec 4, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) in the first quarter of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Staples Center.

The name of Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan has been a fixture in the rumor mill as of late as there are rumblings that the team may still end up trading him ahead of the deadline.

Rumors have even hinted previously that the Cleveland Cavaliers could be the trade partner the Clippers are looking for with regards to Jordan.

Those rumors have not led to anything at this point, however, and there appears to be a good reason for that.

In a recent article, Cleveland.com's Terry Pluto noted that the Clippers "would strongly consider" trading Jordan but only if the Cavaliers went ahead and included the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first round draft pick in their offer.

Pluto added that the Cavaliers were not looking to move that pick.

For now, it seems that the Cavaliers have decided that they would much rather hold on to a likely lottery pick than use it to acquire Jordan, but is that the right decision?

It is obvious that the Cavaliers could benefit greatly from adding an elite rim protector and a rebounder like Jordan to the team. And seeing as how the Cavs are looking to win the championship this year, being hesitant to trade away a future asset may seem a bit strange at first.

Things become easier to understand when other factors are considered though.

With LeBron James expected to enter unrestricted free agency this summer, the Cavaliers could end up fielding a roster during the 2018-19 season built around a specific player who is no longer with the team, and that is a recipe for struggling on the court.

It is possible that the Cavaliers will need to start seriously considering a rebuild if James leaves this summer, and the Nets' pick could help them in that regard.

An NBA executive sent a text message to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor last year that the upcoming draft class could feature a "few possible franchise players." The Nets' pick gives the Cavaliers a shot at drafting one of those potential players.

Jordan is a good player for sure and one who could shine on a title contender like the Cavaliers, but the Nets' pick may still be more valuable.