NBA Trade Rumors: Should the Cleveland Cavaliers Now Prioritize Moving Kevin Love?

Love is still under contract for two more seasons

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Kevin Love with the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2017

Since moving to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014, Kevin Love has changed as a basketball player.

After spending years as a rebound-hoarding, high-scoring power forward for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Love primarily became a stretch four who would occasionally get post touches with the Cavaliers.

Even with his role diminished however, Love remained as a reliable contributor for the Cavaliers, averaging more than 17 points and 10 rebounds per game over the course of his stint with the team, per Basketball Reference.

Now that LeBron James has left the Cavaliers and decided to move to the Los Angeles Lakers, Love could be set for a renaissance of sorts as he may become the team's number one option on offense.

However, a recent rumor is hinting that Love may not get that chance to lead the Cavaliers.

According to a report from The Athletic's Jason Lloyd, while the Cavaliers are still publicly indicating that they want to hold on to Love, "multiple sources from around the league insist they are indeed open to moving him."

The question now is, should the Cavaliers indeed trade Love?

As mentioned earlier, Love is still a productive player, and the improvement of his three-point shot has only served to make him a more versatile offensive threat.

An offense built around Love may not rank among the best in the league, but it could be good enough to fall somewhere in the middle of the pack and make it just a bit easier for the Cavaliers to remain in the thick of playoff race.

Still, the Love-led Cavaliers' collective upside may be that of a second round qualifier, and if that's the case, then they may be better off moving him soon, getting picks and/or young players back in the deal and then going into rebuild mode.

Losing Love after James has already left town may sting for the Cavaliers and their fans, but trading the power forward may be best for the franchise in the long run.