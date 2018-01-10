NBA Trade Rumors: Should the Los Angeles Clippers Move DeAndre Jordan Before the Trade Deadline?

(Photo: Reuters/Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports) LA Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) reacts during the first half of the Clippers 121-106 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center, Dec. 29, 2017.

Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan is expected to draw a lot of interest in the trade market as the trade deadline nears. However, offers for the defensive stalwart have been slow to come, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"Because so few elite teams, if any, play through the center position offensively, there's less of an urgency to exhaust trade assets on Jordan before seeing who else might join the trade market. Milwaukee has been determined to find a center, and Jordan tops the Bucks' list, but it's unclear whether they have a package to eventually make the deal," Wojnarowski said in his report.

"The Clippers aren't set on trading Jordan at all costs, because the idea of bringing back marginal draft picks with heavy protections and so-so talent in a trade is far too unappealing," he added.

The Clippers are expected to ask a hefty price for the defensive stalwart. After all, rim protectors of his caliber are not exactly a dime a dozen in the National Basketball Association (NBA) these days. However, Jordan is a limited offensive player.

The Bucks are in the market for a center, but they have to be willing to give up a lot to acquire Jordan. Are they willing to trade players like Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon for a center who often struggles to create his own shot?

The Cleveland Cavaliers have also been mentioned as a potential trade partner in recent weeks, but the Clippers are likely going to ask for a future first-round pick in return for Jordan. According to Terry Pluto of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Cavaliers are reluctant to part ways with the pick they will get from the Brooklyn Nets in 2018.

Jordan's name will continue to come up in trade rumors in the coming weeks, but as noted by Wojnarowski, the Clippers don't really have to trade him this season.