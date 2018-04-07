NBA Trade Rumors: Should the Miami Heat Consider Moving Center Hassan Whiteside This Summer?

Whiteside is signed through the 2018-19 season and he has a player option for 2019-20

Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside grabbed the headlines recently after he expressed frustration over the team's decision to play a certain type of lineup that led to him being taken out of a game.

A recent report from the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson contains Whiteside's expletive-laden tirade. During that rant, Whiteside also questioned the team's decision to match up to teams playing small.

Upon being asked if the situation has led to him wondering about his future with the organization, Whiteside said, "I don't know. Maybe."

Since then, the 28-year-old big man has expressed regret for making those previous comments as well as a desire to do things differently, according to a report from the Sun Sentinel's Shandel Richardson.

Whiteside pointed to his competitiveness and frustration over losing as reasons for why the aforementioned rant took place.

For what it's worth, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra has said that the issue is now behind them.

The thing is that Whiteside really is getting fewer minutes this year. Per Basketball Reference, Whiteside is averaging just over 25 minutes per game this year, which is down from last season's mark of 32.6. Whiteside's still a productive player, so the reduction in playing time can seem strange, but it makes sense when taking into account other factors.

For instance, Whiteside is not someone who can space the floor and in this current era of the league, it can sometimes be difficult to maneuver around on offense when someone is constantly clogging the paint.

When the Heat need as much offense as possible on the floor, they can go to Kelly Olynyk, a big man who is capable of hitting outside shoots.

The emergence of rookie Bam Adebayo has likely had an impact on Whiteside's minutes as well. Adebayo has the potential to be the Heat's long-term starter at the center position, which is why the franchise is giving him minutes now.

The reality is that it doesn't seem like Whiteside is as essential to the Heat's success as he once was, and that's why there are now rumblings that he may be traded.

To be clear, there were already rumblings in the past that Whiteside is a player who could be moved sooner rather than later. All that this recent issue really did is to shine a light again on that possibility.

If the Heat can acquire a first round pick for Whiteside in a deal, then they may move forward with a trade.

After all, it doesn't really make that much sense to pay a player upwards of $25 million when that same individual is only on the court for around 25 minutes per game. Whiteside will not be the easiest player to move because of his contract if the Heat do decide to go down that route, though there are still teams out there who will benefit from adding a good defender like him.

There's a real chance that Whiteside will be traded by the Heat this summer, and if that does happen, it's probably because the franchise now has players who can take over him, and not because of an explosive rant.