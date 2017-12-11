NBA Trade Rumors: Should the Milwaukee Bucks Use Their Remaining Assets to Acquire DeAndre Jordan?

Reuters/Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA Today Sports Dec 4, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) in the first quarter of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Staples Center.

The Milwaukee Bucks have already made one big trade this season, and rumors are hinting that they may be looking to make another splash.

After shoring up their point guard spot by acquiring Eric Bledsoe from the Phoenix Suns, the Bucks may now have their sights set on adding current Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan.

The Jordan-to-the-Bucks rumors have been going around for a while now, and they really began to pick up steam after Clippers star Blake Griffin got injured.

Now, the latest rumblings are hinting that the Bucks may be getting more serious about acquiring Jordan. A Western Conference executive even told Bleacher Report recently that the Bucks have been "kicking the tires hard" on a potential Jordan deal, and that the team is focused on adding more size and rebounding.

There is no question that Jordan would boost the Bucks' rebounding while bringing more bulk to their roster. He can help in other ways too, as he is one of the better shot-blockers in the league as well as someone adept at diving hard to the rim and finishing strong.

It is easy to see why the Bucks want Jordan, but it is also true that trading for the 29-year-old does come with some amount of risk.

For one, bringing Jordan into the fold could amplify the spacing issues that the team is already dealing with.

The Bucks' roster is full of terrific athletes and two-way stars, but it also lacks shooters. Khris Middleton, Malcolm Brogdon and Jabari Parker (when he comes back from injury) are fine shooters, but they are not exactly known as long-range specialists. Jason Terry and Mirza Teletovic can shoot from range too, but they are not exactly essential parts of the team's rotation.

Adding shooters is something the Bucks has needed to do for a while now, and if they use their assets to acquire Jordan, they may not have enough left over to make another move for someone who can space the floor.

Jordan can most definitely help the Bucks, but he could leave at least one glaring area of need unaddressed since in order to acquire him, the team may lose the assets required to bring anyone else in.

The Bucks may be tempted right now to move all-in by trading for Jordan, but for this particular franchise, the smarter course of action may be to hold off on making a deal and to wait until a player who can fit in better with their roster becomes available.