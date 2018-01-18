NBA Trade Rumors: Should the Phoenix Suns Move Alex Len Before the Trade Deadline?

(Photo: Reuters/John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports) Phoenix Suns center Alex Len hangs on the rim after dunking against the Toronto Raptors.

The Phoenix Suns are expected to move either Tyson Chandler or Greg Monroe at some point this season so they can clear the logjam at center.

However, ESPN's Kevin Pelton has made an interesting suggestion in his recent article about players teams could sell-high before the trade deadline. What if the Suns move Alex Len instead?

"After making little progress during his first four NBA seasons, Len has made a breakthrough in Year 5," Pelton said, via Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

"If the Suns still aren't sold on Len or don't expect to re-sign him as a restricted free agent after he signed a one-year qualifying offer last summer, a trade might make sense. That possibility is complicated by the fact that Len would have to approve any deal, and his new team would not have Bird Rights that allow it to exceed the salary cap to re-sign him," he added.

The Ukrainian center has sat out a number of games this season, but he still managed to post career-high numbers in several categories.

Len is averaging 8.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.9 blocks in under 21 minutes per game this season, and he's shooting 55.2 percent from the field and 73.4 percent from the free-throw line.

Trading away Len is a viable option for the Suns because his market value has never been higher. However, a deal is unlikely since the Suns seem to prefer keeping him.

Arizona Sports 98.7 FM's Kellan Olson has also noted that trading Len doesn't make sense for the Suns because he's expected to log significant minutes after the trade deadline.

Len never developed into the type of player many thought he would become when he was selected fifth overall in the 2013 draft. But he's a solid rotation player who can help the Suns with his rebounding and interior defense.