NBA Trade Rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers Dealing Julius Randle Could Happen Sooner Rather Than Later

Randle having a future with the team 'very unlikely,' according to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski

Reuters/Ken Blaze Dec 17, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle (30) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers... Ken Blaze December 18, 2016 01:10am EST

Once upon a time, Julius Randle was viewed as a player who could be an important part of the Los Angeles Lakers' future.

Randle possesses an intriguing offensive skillset, and when he plays with energy on defense, he can turn into a true game-changer.

Still, Randle has yet to establish himself as a star in the league. And while that is certainly understandable considering how young he is, it certainly seems as though the Lakers are now investing more in their other players.

Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and even Larry Nance Jr. have seemingly surpassed Randle on the Lakers' priority list.

Spotted by "@LakersOutsiders," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski noted during a recent appearance on TV that Randle's future was "very unlikely to continue with the Lakers," which is not really that surprising.

Wojnarowski's report was really just the latest in a long line of rumors which have been hinting that Randle's time with the team may be coming to an end.

With those rumblings involving Randle and the Lakers growing louder and louder, when should fans expect a deal to be made?

If the Lakers want to get as much as they can in a deal for Randle, they may then have to make a trade sooner rather than later.

As shown on Basketball-Reference, Randle has been on a bit of a roll recently, and there are likely some other teams around the league taking notice. Because of this, his trade value may never be higher than where it is right now.

Moving Randle now could allow the Lakers to receive at least a few interesting pieces in a trade, something they may struggle to do if he is not producing or getting consistent playing time again later on in the season.

Right now may be the best time for the Lakers to make a deal involving Randle, and there is a chance they are aware of that too.

More news about the latest NBA trade rumors should be made available soon.