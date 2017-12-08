NBA Trade Rumors: The New York Knicks Are Probably Stuck With Joakim Noah

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Joakim Noah's current deal with the New York Knicks runs through the 2019-20 season

There was a time not too long ago when Joakim Noah was legitimately one of the best players in the NBA.

At the time, Noah possessed the ability to dominate defensively, and he could do so not just by shutting down his man, but also by cutting off attacks even as they originated from the perimeter.

Then, on offense, Noah could act as a hub of sorts for his team's half court attack. Thanks to his height, he could fling passes all over the court to cutters and put them in great positions to score.

Noah peaked in 2013-14, as he finished fourth in MVP voting for that season, as shown in Basketball Reference, and that is an incredible accomplishment for a player who is not a dominant scorer.

Unfortunately for Noah, he is no longer the player he used to be with the Chicago Bulls, and his current stint with the New York Knicks is most remarkable for how bad it has been.

Taking into consideration the drop in Noah's ability and the money he is still owed, it should come as no surprise that one member of an Eastern Conference's front office told Bleacher Report that the center had "the worst contract in the NBA."

It was a harsh assessment, but it was one that more than a few people around the league likely shared,

Noah's deal also makes it highly unlikely that the Knicks will be able to find any team willing to take on his contract, unless they can acquire something very valuable in return like a lottery pick or a talented young player.

What all this means is that Noah will probably still be a member of the Knicks by the time the 2018-19 season begins and he will likely be around as well for the 2019-20 campaign.

Hopefully for Noah, he can enjoy better health in his remaining years with the Knicks and there will be happy moments still to come in his NBA career.