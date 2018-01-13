Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Kyle O'Quinn with the New York Knicks last season

With the New York Knicks within striking distance of a playoff spot as the 2017-18 season hits its midpoint, there are rumors hinting that the franchise is not just going to stand idly by and may instead make some moves that can get them closer and perhaps even into the postseason.

Recently, rumors have been suggesting that one of the moves the Knicks may be primed to make is to call up guard Trey Burke so that they can have another scorer on the roster.

The Knicks cannot just call up Burke and plug him immediately into the rotation, however, since they need to make some room first. That right there is a big reason why there are rumblings that the team may be on the verge of making a trade, with Kyle O'Quinn being mentioned as the player who could be on the move.

In a recent report on Basketball Insiders, Steve Kyler said, "Word is the Knicks have heard interest on forward Kyle O'Quinn." While it is unclear just how serious those potential suitors are, it is still worth noting that they are out there.

An earlier report from the New York Post's Marc Berman noted that O'Quinn's trade value depends on how other teams look at the opt-out clause he has in his current contract that can enable him to enter free agency as soon as this summer.

Some of those teams interested in acquiring O'Quinn may be turned off by the possibility that they are giving up something of value for a player who may only be in town for a few months. However, given the right role, the contributions he could make could be worth whatever the Knicks end up asking for him.

O'Quinn may not have the largest trade market, but if the Knicks really make an effort to move him, they would likely be able to do so. And considering the team's current situation, that may happen sometime soon.