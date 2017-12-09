Reuters/Justin Ford Nov 26, 2017; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) reacts during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at... Justin Ford November 28, 2017 09:15pm EST

The Toronto Raptors have been one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference for quite a while now.

Led by guards Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan, the Raptors have become fixtures in the playoffs. In 2016, they finished just two wins shy of making the NBA Finals.

This has been and still is the most successful era in franchise history, but it is hard to imagine that the Raptors are content with what they have achieved so far.

After all, that NBA title remains elusive.

It is difficult to picture the Raptors breaking through to the next level at this point, but things can change if they shake things up a bit and add someone new to the team - someone like star center Marc Gasol for instance.

In a recent article, Sportsnet's Michael Grange pointed out some of the ways in which Gasol could help the team. Grange cited Gasol's passing in particular as something that could add another dimension to the Raptors' offense.

With the Memphis Grizzlies in the midst of what could very well be a lost season, there are rumblings that Gasol could be on the trading block.

Last month, NBA insider Mitch Lawrence noted in an article for Forbes that the Raptors were "open" to trading their own center Jonas Valanciunas for Gasol. It was also mentioned that the Raptors have talented young players that the Grizzlies might be interested in acquiring.

The Raptors do indeed have some young players who have room left to grow, and they could be interesting guys to have around for a rebuilding team.

If the Raptors decide that none of their youngsters are off-limits in a potential Gasol deal, then a trade will likely be made.

The Raptors probably are not looking to do that, however, as they know that having those youthful players around will be essential to their long-term health as a franchise.

In all likelihood, the Raptors would love to add Gasol to the team, but the price they may need to pay to do so could end up being too much for them.

More news about the latest NBA trade rumors should be made available soon.