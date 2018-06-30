Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Toronto Raptors' point guard moves the ball up the court during a game against the Washington Wizards earlier this year

The Toronto Raptors are still trying to find the best path forward after their best campaign in franchise history in terms of the regular season ended in humiliating fashion after they were quickly dispatched by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Dwane Casey, the man who served as the Raptors head coach beginning in 2011, has been replaced by an emerging star in the coaching ranks in Nick Nurse in an effort to install a new voice in the organization and there have been rumblings this offseason that an even more substantial shakeup could be brewing.

For instance, the latest rumors are hinting that the Raptors are open to a big trade.

According to a report from TSN's Josh Lewenberg, the Raptors are "willing to listen" to trade offers for DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry.

Notably, Lowry's name also made the rounds in the rumor mill last week when the Salt Lake Tribune's Tony Jones reported that the 32-year-old guard was "very available" via trade.

If Lowry is indeed being made available via trade, then there are teams around the league that should inquire about what it would take to get him.

Lowry is owed over $64 million over the next two seasons, which is not ideal, but it's a fair contract for a player who can take control on offense, work off the ball by leveraging the threat of his three-point shot and also compete on the defensive end.

A team like the Phoenix Suns could benefit from Lowry, as he could be the veteran floor general who makes life easier on the court for his younger teammates.

If the Orlando Magic want to make sure that their young bigs have a good point guard to play with, then maybe they too can look into acquiring Lowry.

The Raptors may be willing to retool after years of coming up short in the postseason, and if their future plans don't involve Lowry, then other teams should make him a part of theirs.