Reuters/Dennis Wierzbicki-USA Today Sports Dec 11, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic (44) celebrates after scoring a three point basket during the second half against the Boston Celtics at the United Center. Chicago won 108-85.

Nikola Mirotic is a player who different teams around the league have their eyes on currently as he could be on the move soon, and recent rumors are hinting that at least three clubs may be looking to acquire him.

According a recent tweet from Marc Stein of The New York Times, the Detroit Pistons and the Utah Jazz have expressed an interest in trading for Mirotic.

Not long after that, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune backed up Stein's report and added that the Portland Trail Blazers could get involved in the Mirotic Sweepstakes as well.

So, which team has the edge currently?

According to the tweet from Johnson, the Bulls are "motivated" to acquire a first round draft pick in a deal for Mirotic. The good news for them is that all three teams that are reportedly interested in trading for the 26-year-old forward have control of their own first round picks in the upcoming draft.

An earlier report from Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times noted that Mirotic was willing to waive his no-trade clause if that would lead to him being dealt to a contending team. If that is the case, the Pistons and Trail Blazers seem to have an advantage since they are both in the playoff picture while the Jazz are a few games out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Jazz may still have an advantage of their own, however, as an earlier article from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski noted that Mirotic "has been intrigued" by the team due in part to the presence of coach Quin Snyder.

At this point, no team has seemingly pulled ahead just yet, and it is not out of the question that more clubs could inquire about Mirotic within the next few days.

More news about the latest NBA trade rumors should be made available in the near future.