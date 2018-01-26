NBA Trade Rumors: Utah Jazz Eyeing Center Willy Hernangómez

(Photo: Reuters/Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports) New York Knicks center Willy Hernangómez (14) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green (14) during the second half at Madison Square Garden, Feb. 12, 2017.

Despite having Rudy Gobert, Derrick Favors and Ekpe Udoh on their roster, the Utah Jazz seem to be interested in adding another low-post player.

According to the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy, the Jazz are reportedly among the teams that have expressed interest in Knicks center Willy Hernangómez.

It's actually a little surprising to hear that the Jazz are eyeing Hernangómez because his shooting range is somewhat limited. Plodding big men who can't space the floor are just not as effective as they used to be.

The Spanish center has continued to develop his outside shot, though, and acquiring him would make sense for the Jazz if they end up trading Favors before the trade deadline next month.

Hernangómez would be a good backup center in case Gobert goes down with another injury, but he will still have to battle Udoh for the role.

Meanwhile, the second-year big man doesn't really mind hearing his name get mentioned in trade rumors because he just wants to get the chance to play significant minutes.

"I feel good to know that I'm not even playing and a lot of teams are interested in me. That makes you happy, you can see that you did something good and somebody thinks you can be good in this league," Hernangómez said after Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors, via the New York Daily News.

"Like I said, I'm not worried about what's going to happen in the next couple of weeks. I'm working to be ready for my minutes to come. I'll be ready. I got a chance to play here, whatever it is," he continued.

Hernangómez is currently averaging 4.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in a little under 10 minutes per game, and he's shooting 59.7 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from the free-throw line.