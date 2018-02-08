NBA Trade Rumors: Washington Wizards Reportedly Shopping Center Marcin Gortat

Reuters/Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports Brooklyn Nets forward DeMarre Carroll (9) grabs a rebound against Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (13) during the second half at Barclays Center, Dec. 22, 2017.

Marcin Gortat's future with the Washington Wizards is up in the air once again.

According to ESPN's Windhorst, the Wizards have reportedly looked into the possibility of moving Gortat, and several teams have expressed interest in acquiring him before the trade deadline on Thursday.

However, there is one caveat that is worth noting. Apparently, the Wizards are looking for a deal that can help them get better, but they do not want to take back a long-term contract.

Interestingly, ESPN's Zach Lowe has recently reported that the Wizards are eyeing Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, so perhaps they can work on a deal that will benefit both sides. Lowe even floated an interesting trade idea in his report.

"A package of Marcin Gortat, Jason Smith (perhaps heading to a third team), Kelly Oubre and a first-round pick has long been my favorite realistic Jordan package. Oubre is up for an extension after this season. Washington will have trouble paying Oubre, Bradley Beal, John Wall and Otto Porter," Lowe said.

However, he also pointed out that it would be difficult to pull off a deal because of the Wizards and Clippers' salary cap situation.

"Of course, they'd also have trouble paying Jordan, Beal, Wall, and Porter," Lowe stated. "The salary mechanics between Washington and LA are tricky; the Wiz are over the tax, the Clippers barely under it," he added.

Gortat's numbers are down this season, but he is still a reliable rebounder and interior defender. The Polish center is currently averaging 8.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in under 27 minutes per game, and he is shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 62.1 percent from the free-throw line.

The veteran big man is under contract until the end of the 2018-19 season. He has recently admitted that he is considering retirement once his current contract expires.