NBA Trade Rumors: What Los Angeles Clippers Center DeAndre Jordan Thinks of the Recent Rumblings

Reuters/Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA Today Sports Dec 4, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) in the first quarter of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Staples Center.

Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan's name has been mentioned frequently in trade rumors recently and with good reasons.

The Clippers have gotten off to a disappointing start this season. And on top of that, some key members of the team were hit by injuries recently.

For the first time in quite a while, there is a real chance that the Clippers might not make the playoffs this season.

Those things have led to the spotlight being turned on Jordan. And to be more specific, he has become the center of attention due in part to some analysts suggesting that the Clippers may be better off trading him now, getting what they can for him, and hitting start on what some would argue is a long overdue rebuild.

Whether or not the Clippers end up dealing Jordan remains to be seen, but at the very least, it does not seem like the team has to worry about all these trade rumors adversely affecting their star center.

Speaking recently to Bleacher Report, Jordan described the trade rumors as "humbling" and added that he sees them as indicators that other teams in the NBA would love to have him.

Other teams registering their interest in Jordan should come as no surprise.

As seen in Basketball-Reference, Jordan's numbers remain solid even though they are down a bit from years past. He is still one of the best rim protectors in the league, and just about every team would benefit from acquiring him.

Still, Jordan did note that he was happy to be a member of the Clippers, and he remains focused on helping the team bounce back after a less than ideal start to the season.

Rumors about Jordan being traded are going to persist until either the deadline passes or he is indeed dealt. That does not seem to bother the big man, however, as he seems prepared to continue producing whenever he is called upon.

More news about the latest trade rumors should be made available soon.