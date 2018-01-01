NBA Trade Rumors: When Is the Right Time for the Los Angeles Lakers to Move Jordan Clarkson?

Reuters/Jerome Miron-USA Today Sports Jan 22, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Pierre Jackson (55) guards Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson (6) during the second half at the American Airlines Center.

It is no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers have been looking to move some of the players currently on their roster, with one of those being Jordan Clarkson.

In a recent article, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times noted that the Lakers "would love" to trade Clarkson, and the same goes for his teammate Julius Randle. Ganguli also reported that both Clarkson and Randle are aware that the Lakers have offered them to other teams in trade discussions.

It seems that those trade talks have not really gone anywhere as both players are still on the team. But should the Lakers try to have those discussions again or are they better off waiting?

When it comes to Clarkson, there are some reasons for and against the Lakers trading him as soon as possible.

In the "for" category, the Lakers moving him before the trade market really heats up may help them acquire some better assets in return as they can look to make a deal with teams that are trying to get into the playoffs.

On top of that, as seen in Basketball Reference, Clarkson has so far been a more reliable shooter from outside this season. While the difference between this season and his career three-point shooting percentage amounts to just a few percentage points, those still matter a great deal considering how important it is now for a player to space the floor. By trading Clarkson as soon as they can, the Lakers will not have to worry about his value dropping if his three-point shooting percentage regresses to his career mark.

On the other hand, if the Lakers hold on to Clarkson until the offseason, then there is a chance that the market for his services may be even bigger, given that different teams will likely be looking up to patch up roster holes.

Clarkson's contract is also reasonable enough that teams may consider trading for him if they miss out on their target free agents.

Plus, if Clarkson's improved numbers hold, the Lakers may then be able to get back a more significant return in exchange for him in a trade.

There are clear pros and cons here for the Lakers to consider when it comes to trading Clarkson, and the time for them to make a decision is drawing closer.

At this point though, the Lakers may be better off allowing the market for Clarkson to develop as opposed to rushing to make a deal since having more potential trade partners can help the team secure a more substantial return.

