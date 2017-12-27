Several NBA teams reportedly possess a great interest in dealing for Davis should the Pelicans ever decide to make him available

Reuters/Jaime Valdez-USA Today Sports New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) dunks the ball over Portland Trail Blazers in the first half at Moda Center, Oct 24, 2017; Portland, OR, USA.

Anthony Davis has been mentioned more frequently in trade rumors recently, which is kind of unusual considering the New Orleans Pelicans have shown no interest in moving him and because the team itself is currently competing for a playoff spot.

Perhaps the reason why the Davis trade rumors have persisted is because he is not an ordinary trade candidate.

Davis is a true NBA superstar, the kind of player who can serve as the man for a championship contender. Unfortunately for Davis and the Pelicans, injuries and ill-advised moves have prevented the team from turning into a consistent contender thus far.

Though the Pelicans are better this year, they are still nowhere near being a serious title contender, and that too may be fueling the Davis rumblings.

For now, the Pelicans are resisting the urge to trade Davis and kickstart a rebuild. But with ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski recently reporting that "several NBA teams" remain interested in dealing for the 24-year-old, it is highly unlikely that the rumors will go away anytime soon.

So, which teams actually have a shot at acquiring Davis if the Pelicans do decide to place him on the trading block?

The Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns could probably put together solid trade offers for Davis should he ever hit the trade market, as those teams possess plenty of coveted first round draft picks as well as young players with upsides left to realize.

Davis' hometown team, the Chicago Bulls, could also make a play for the current Pelican, seeing as how they are in control of all their first round picks, as seen in RealGM, and they could even offer 2017 draftee Lauri Markkanen as the headlining piece of their trade package.

Then there is the Boston Celtics. The Celtics have already been mentioned as a team interested in trading for Davis, and thanks to their bundle of extra draft picks and emerging young players, they can present the Pelicans with an offer that will be both difficult to beat for any other team eyeing Davis and hard to turn down for the Pelicans themselves.

Davis is probably not going to be traded this season, and there is a chance that the Pelicans may just keep him off the trading block for as long as he is under contract. Still, if the Pelicans ever get to a point where they decide that trading Davis is their best course of action, they can rest assured that there will be teams capable of presenting them with good offers.

