NBA Trade Rumors: Why the Cleveland Cavaliers May Be Interested in Acquiring Greg Monroe

Monroe was just recently traded to the Phoenix Suns but may not be staying with that team for long

The Cleveland Cavaliers have gotten off to a less than ideal start this season, and they are now seeking to improve in any way they can.

Apparently, that pursuit of improvement could involve bringing aboard someone currently not on the team.

Just recently, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com noted in an article that the Cavaliers might be interested in acquiring current Phoenix Suns center Greg Monroe.

It makes sense that the Cavaliers are at least thinking about trading for Monroe.

Though Monroe may not be a starter in the NBA, he is still a productive player who can help out teams.

Monroe has shown that he can put up points consistently, whether as a starting center or as a big man coming off the bench. The 27-year-old player even shot a respectable 53 percent from the field while averaging nearly 12 points per game as a bench big for the Milwaukee Bucks last season, as noted on Basketball-Reference, and those stats indicate that he can function well in a sixth man role.

The Cavaliers have no obvious go-to option on offense whenever they have to rest LeBron James, and that is where Monroe can come in. Monroe can serve as a hub for the Cavaliers' offense when James is not directing traffic, and he may even be able to score some easy baskets against other bench bigs.

On top of that, Monroe may likely be easily obtained in a deal. And with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, the Cavaliers can just add him to the roster, see how he performs, and then decide in the offseason if he is worth re-signing.

The Cavaliers have their sights set on winning the title this season, and Monroe is the type of low-risk addition they can afford to bring in as they continue to go after that goal.

