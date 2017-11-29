NBA Trade Rumors: Why the Philadelphia 76ers Need to Resolve the Jahlil Okafor Situation ASAP

Wikimedia Commons/Ed Jahlil Okafor with the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2015 NBA Summer League.

One of the biggest storylines in the NBA right now involves a player not even getting any playing time recently, with that being current Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor.

It has been known for a while now that the 76ers want to move Okafor.

The 76ers currently feature an array of young and talented frontcourt players who figure to be important parts of the team's future, leaving no playing time available for the former third overall pick.

Okafor has not shied away from making it clear that he would like to see more time on the court, and if that is not possible with the team, then he is fine with being traded.

Speaking recently to ESPN, Okafor said: "I've done everything they've asked of me and I would just like to get an opportunity to play with a trade or a buyout. I just hope something happens quickly."

To be fair, it is not just Okafor who wants this situation resolved.

Members of the 76ers' front office have been trying to find a trade that works for them and Okafor but have apparently been unable to do so thus far. The 76ers' asking price for him has reportedly even dropped to just a second round pick, but still, teams around the league are hesitant to make a deal.

If the 76ers really wanted to, they could end this situation right now by buying out Okafor and allowing him to go to a team of his choosing, but the team is understandably wary of losing a talented young player for nothing.

Still, the longer the 76ers let this situation fester, the worse it can become for them.

Prominent players around the league including Isaiah Thomas of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns have already expressed their desire to see Okafor be given an opportunity to start fresh somewhere else.

If the 76ers allow this situation to continue, there is a real chance that players outside the organization will start to view the team in a poor light, and that could become really costly once the free agency signing period rolls around.

This current situation is not good for either the 76ers or Okafor, and the sooner it gets resolved, the better things will be for everyone involved.

More news about the latest NBA trade rumors should be made available soon.