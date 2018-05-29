NBA Trade Rumors: Will Kevin Love Remain With the Cleveland Cavaliers This Summer?

Love still has two years remaining on his contract after this season

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Kevin Love with the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2017

The Cleveland Cavaliers are firmly focused on the task at hand, which is winning the NBA Finals against their rivals, the Golden State Warriors.

For at least the next week or so, the only thing that will matter to the members of the team is figuring out how to defeat the defending champs.

The key members of the franchise being focused on a single goal will not last for long, however, as sometime soon, offseason concerns will have to be managed again.

What LeBron James decides to do in free agency will have a huge impact on the team's future, but he's not the only All-Star that the members of the Cavaliers' front office may discuss this offseason.

Ever since joining the Cavaliers during the 2014-15 season, Kevin Love has received plenty of criticism for his style of play.

Once considered among the most productive big men in the league while he was with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Love's numbers have dipped significantly after he moved to Ohio.

His Basketball Reference page does indeed show a pretty clear distinction between how he produced with the Timberwolves and how he's been playing with the Cavaliers.

That could be why Love's trade value currently may be at the lowest point it's ever been.

After mentioning Love's name to other NBA teams, Basketball Insiders' Steve Kyler believes that the Cavaliers "won't get value" for Love. To be more specific, he doesn't think Love could be the key player going to another team in a trade that would significantly upgrade the Cavaliers' roster.

It's no surprise that Kyler is getting feedback like this about Love given the way that the current Cavaliers' big man has played in recent seasons.

Now that he's no longer putting up 26 points and 12 rebounds per game, NBA teams may currently be seeing him as someone with the upside of being the third or possibly even fourth best player on a serious title contender that doesn't also employ LeBron James.

If most teams are seeing that, though, then there should be at least a few clubs that should try to buy low on Love.

Yes, it's true that Love is no longer the same offensive threat he once was and his defense remains porous, but he's far from being useless.

This past season, Love shot 41 percent from deep while taking more than five three-pointers per contest, making him one of the few legitimate stretch bigs in the NBA today.

He's not just a shooter, too, as he can still run an offense when he's given the chance.

Love can also still pull down the boards when he's allowed to mix it up down low, and on a different team, maybe he can even be unleashed as a player who consistently hunts for second-chance shots at the basket.

Because of his contract, there's a good chance that Love will stay with the Cavaliers regardless of what happens during the NBA Finals, but teams looking to buy low on a potential star contributor may want to take a closer look at him this offseason.