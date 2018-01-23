NBA Trade Rumors: Will the Atlanta Hawks' Kent Bazemore Be the Cleveland Cavaliers' Deadline Target?

Reuters/David Richard-USA TODAY Sports Atlanta Hawks guard Kent Bazemore drives to the basket between Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jose Calderon and forward Jae Crowder in the third quarter at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be a team to watch as this year's trade deadline closes in, and a new rumor has recently identified a player they could go after.

In a recent article, NBA.com's David Aldridge passed along some information from league sources who had shared that the Cavaliers have asked about the Atlanta Hawks' Kent Bazemore.

Bazemore may not be a household name like many of the players on the Cavaliers' lineup, but he is someone who could help the reigning Eastern Conference champs quite a bit.

The sharpshooting wing is in the prime of his career, which is something that cannot be said for more than a few members of the Cavaliers' roster.

The Cavaliers know that they will have to face a team loaded with talented wing players like the Boston Celtics, the Toronto Raptors or the Golden State Warriors at some point, so adding someone like Bazemore would make sense.

It is possible that the Cavaliers may even have the assets needed to land Bazemore. Though they are probably not going to discuss any deal with the Hawks that involves the Brooklyn Nets pick they have the rights to, the Cavs may still be open to moving their own first-round draft choice and a young player like Cedi Osman or Ante Zizic for Bazemore.

So, is Bazemore going to be a member of the Cavaliers this season?

Considering how inadequate the Cavaliers have looked at certain points this season and how they seem to badly need an infusion of new energy, it is easy to see them swinging a deal for Bazemore and hoping he can at least help cure what is currently ailing the team.

Standing pat certainly does not appear to be an option, so maybe the next best thing is to acquire a veteran who can at least provide a modest upgrade over someone in the rotation.

Adding Bazemore will not suddenly turn the Cavaliers into the favorites to win the NBA title this season, but maybe the promise of the upgrade he provides is enough for a team that is looking to at least remain competitive.