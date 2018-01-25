NBA Trade Rumors: Will the Cleveland Cavaliers Consider Moving Isaiah Thomas for Kemba Walker?

(Photo: Reuters/Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports) Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers guard Shabazz Napier.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been quite active in the trade market as they continue to look for players who can help them fix their issues on defense.

George Hill, DeAndre Jordan, Lou Williams and Kent Bazemore have emerged as potential trade targets for the reigning Eastern Conference champions in recent weeks, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has recently said they have checked in on Charlotte Hornets star Kemba Walker as well.

While Walker's offensive game usually gets most of the attention, the All-Star guard is actually a pretty solid defender. However, the Hornets won't trade Walker unless they get an All-Star in return.

Well, the Cavaliers do have two All-Star caliber players they may consider moving — Kevin Love and Isaiah Thomas.

Love's teammates recently criticized him for allegedly faking an illness, and they didn't even offer to help him off the floor during Tuesday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Love seems to be on the outs lately, but ESPN's Brian Windhorst has suggested that Thomas may be the one on the move if they swing a deal for Walker because his style of play just doesn't mesh with the team's system.

"There is a lot of frustration with the team because he's a guy who shoots the ball a lot. He holds the ball a lot," Windhorst said during a recent appearance on ESPN's "The Jump," via Uproxx.

"Right now, there's a lot of frustration with the way Isaiah's playing on the team. And I wonder, even though it's so early in terms of his return from injury ... I wonder if the Cavs would consider moving Isaiah and would they put in a call to the Hornets to see if they could figure out if they could get Kemba Walker," he added.

It will be interesting to see if the Cavaliers are willing to make such a big move before the trade deadline.