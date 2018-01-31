NBA Trade Rumors: Will the New York Knicks Be Able to Move Joakim Noah Ahead of the Deadline?

Knicks may need to give up a valuable asset if they want another team to acquire Noah in a trade

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison The New York Knicks are reportedly looking to trade Joakim Noah

Recent reports are hinting that things are not exactly going well right now between the New York Knicks and Joakim Noah.

Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania passed along some information from sources who shared that a "heated verbal exchange" involving Noah and Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek had recently taken place, and that now, the franchise was looking to part ways with the 32-year-old center.

Another report, this one coming from The New York Post, noted that the Knicks "have ramped up" their efforts to trade Noah.

Getting a deal done is not going to be easy for the Knicks, however.

The Knicks are at a point now where they still need to be mindful of their future even as they try to make the playoffs this season, but it seems like they may have to give up a valuable asset if they really want to move Noah.

According to that aforementioned New York Post report, there are some teams that have expressed interest in acquiring Noah but only if the Knicks include their first round pick for this year into the deal.

At this point, it seems like the Knicks will have to make a decision between what they want more – retaining their first round pick for this year that could help them draft another contributor or moving Noah and the big money remaining on his deal.

It is going to be a difficult choice for the team, and it is one they will need to make soon with the Feb. 8 trade deadline drawing closer and closer.

Currently, it is difficult to see in which direction the franchise is leaning, but they may be better served to hang on to their pick and continue to add talented youngsters who can play well around franchise star Kristaps Porzingis.

Noah may no longer have a role with the Knicks, but it would only hurt the team further to surrender a valuable asset just to have another franchise take on his contract.

More news about the latest NBA trade rumors should be made available soon.