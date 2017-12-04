NBA Trade Rumors: Would Dealing for DeAndre Jordan Be a Good Move for the Milwaukee Bucks?

Reuters/Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA Today Sports Dec 4, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) in the first quarter of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Staples Center.

Despite being one of the younger teams in the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks appear intent to establish themselves as a contender in the Eastern Conference as early as this season, and they may be willing to swing bold deals in pursuit of that goal.

This season, the Bucks have already pulled off one major deal as it turned over some protected picks and center Greg Monroe to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for guard Eric Bledsoe.

Now, it appears that they are looking to fill the void left by Monroe on the roster.

According to Gery Woelfel of the Racine Journal Times, the Bucks are making a "concerted push" to add current Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan.

The Bucks being interested in Jordan makes plenty of sense not just because he fills a roster hole, but also since he can assume the role of primary rim protector on a team in need of one.

Jordan's numbers have dipped slightly this season, but they are still good enough to suggest that the 29-year-old big man can thrive even in a new environment.

Still, even if Jordan is a good fit for the roster, that does not necessarily mean that Bucks should be willing to trade away anyone in exchange for him.

Going back to that report from Woelfel, the Clippers are apparently eyeing wing Khris Middleton, guard Malcolm Brogdon and center John Henson as the players they want back for Jordan. That is a lot to ask for in exchange for the latter.

Brogdon and Middleton are good, two-way players who can thrive as long-term members of the Bucks' roster and giving up both of them could leave the team short-handed in the backcourt. Henson may not be as good as Jordan on either end of the floor, but he is still a serviceable player.

Adding Jordan would certainly fortify the Bucks' defense and give them a player capable of excelling in the pick and roll, but if the only way to acquire him is to give up three, quality rotation players, then the team may be better off looking for a different big man.

More news about the latest NBA trade rumors should be made available soon.