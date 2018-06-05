NBA Trade Rumors: Would the Boston Celtics Really Consider Moving Kyrie Irving This Offseason?

The emergence of other players on the Celtics could make Irving a very valuable trade chip

Wikimedia Commons/Erik Drost Kyrie Irving with the Boston Celtics on opening night of the 2017-18 season

This portion of the NBA calendar is an ideal breeding ground for some of the most thought-provoking trade rumors, and recently, another one started to make the rounds online and it concerns the Boston Celtics and Kyrie Irving.

Due to the emergence of players like Terry Rozier, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, there are some fans wondering if the Celtics really need Irving at this point.

Irving's dealt with some serious injuries over the years, and that's led some fans to think that trading him now is the right move while other teams still remember just how great he was on the court when he was healthy.

For what it's worth, it's not just the fans who are wondering if the Celtics may indeed consider trading Irving this offseason.

Celtics' play-by-play announcer Mike Gorman recently dropped by the "Celtics Beat Podcast" on CLNS Media to discuss a wide range of topics concerning the franchise, and at one point during the conversation, he and host Evan Valenti touched on the possibility of Irving being traded.

At around the 17:56 mark of the podcast, Valenti asks Gorman if he thinks Irving will be with the Celtics for the long haul or if the 2018-19 season could be his last one with the franchise.

In response, Gorman indicated that he thinks it's not a given either way.

It's interesting and not entirely surprising that someone who watches the team on a regular basis and who is involved with the franchise cannot say with certainty that the superstar the Celtics acquired just last year will not be on the trading block anytime soon.

As Gorman and Valenti alluded to in that podcast, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge has not exactly shied away from making bold moves as long as he believes that they will help the franchise.

Irving's a special player for sure, but the thing is, he may not be as vital to the Celtics as he was heading into the 2017-18 season.

Irving is at his best when he's allowed to improvise and work wonders with the basketball in his hands. In the pressure-packed setting of the postseason, having someone like Irving who can make something out of nothing is really helpful.

On the other hand, Irving is still far from being a good defender, and his injury history is something that cannot be ignored.

With the pending return of All-Star Gordon Hayward and the emergence of young stars Jayson Tatum and Terry Rozier, there's a case to be made that Irving is more of a luxury to the Celtics now as opposed to being a necessity.

In all likelihood, though, the members of the Celtics' front office will stay away from shaking things up too much this offseason knowing that they still haven't seen the full capabilities of the talented roster they have assembled.

The Celtics finished a game short of the NBA Finals this year. With everyone back next year, they could be the favorites to win the title.

Irving's long-term future with the Celtics remains in doubt, but he'll probably be back for next season.