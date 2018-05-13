NBC Picks Up 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' After Fox's Cancellation

Facebook/BrooklynNineNine No tears should be shed after NBC picks up 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' after being canceled by Fox.

It did not take long for NBC to rescue "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" from its untimely death.

Just a day after Fox unexpectedly canceled the critically acclaimed comedy series, NBC did not let the fans down and rescued the show from being included in the list of canceled series this season.

The network was just one of the media outlets that showed interest in bringing back the show for its potential sixth season after fans all over the world expressed their disappointment over the cancellation on Twitter.

Even celebrities turn to the social media site to share their outrage for the cancellation of the show. Mark Hamill even joked about holding a long grudge for ending the show prematurely.

"Oh NOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!" Hamill said on his post. "I'm SO not ready to say #ByeBye99. Be forewarned @FOXTV-when networks dump shows I love, I'm known for holding grudges a long, L-O-N-G time. I'm still mad @CBS didn't renew #SquarePegs! #EverythingILikeGetsCancelled," he added.

Other outlets who reached out to series producer Universal TV include Netflix, Hulu, and TBS. But Hulu and Netflix, later on, passed on the opportunity to bring back the comedy series for another season. This actually worked to the show's advantage, since Universal TV is a production subsidiary of NBCUniversal Television Group.

NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt released a statement during the network's 2018 Upfronts event about the 13-episode order for "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 6.

"Ever since we sold this show to Fox I've regretted letting it get away, and it's high time it came back to its rightful home," Greenblatt stated, as posted by The Hollywood Reporter. "Mike Schur, Dan Goor and Andy Samberg grew up on NBC and we're all thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest and best-cast comedies in a long time will take its place in our comedy lineup. I speak for everyone at NBC, here's to the Nine-Nine!" he added.

The entry of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" in NBC's lineup means that series co-creator Schur already has three comedies on the network. He is also behind the fantasy comedy series "The Good Place" starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson, as well as the brand-new comedy called "Abby's" starring Natalie Morales, Neil Flynn, and Jessica Chaffin.

Meanwhile, Fox is currently airing the fifth season of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" which still has two episodes left before it officially leaves the network.

The penultimate episode airing on May 13 titled "White Whale" will center on Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) and Amy Santiago's (Melissa Fumero) quest to track the heartless killer who managed to avoid getting caught for seven years.

On the other hand, the season 5 finale will feature the highly-anticipated wedding of Amy and Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg). But the day will not run as smoothly as the couple would like to, yet the entire Nine-Nine squad will work against time to save it.

The finale will also introduce Rosa's new love interest, portrayed by guest star Gina Rodriguez from the "Jane the Virgin" fame.

The finale episode of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 5 will be aired by Fox on Sunday, May 20, at 8:30 p.m. EDT.