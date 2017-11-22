NBC Renews 'The Good Place' for Season 3

Mike Schur's "The Good Place" will be back for a third season on NBC, the network has confirmed.

Facebook/NBCTheGoodPlace/ 'The Good Place' season 2 returns Thursday, Jan. 4 on NBC

Much like the first and second season of "The Good Place," the third will be composed of 13 episodes. From the beginning, the creator, Schur, has expressed his intention to broadcast a fewer number of episodes than traditional sitcoms.

Stars Kristen Bell and Ted Danson are expected to reprise their roles as Eleanor Shellstrop and Michael, respectively. Other cast members anticipated to return next season is William Jackson Harper, who is cast as Chidi, Jameela Jamil as Tahani, Manny Jacinto as Jianyu, and D'Arcy Carden as Janet Della-Denunzio.

Since its debut, the show has had received good ratings and reviews from critics. So far in the current season, the show has averaged a 2.0 rating in the 18-49 demographic, totaling 6.2 million viewers and seven days of delayed viewing. But if additional platform viewing is considered, the show sees slight improvement from last season's 2.57 rating as it now sees a 2.6 rating.

Rotten Tomatoes gave the pilot season a 90 percent approval rating while the second, which is midway through, has scored a 100 percent rating.

For the uninitiated, the fantasy series follows Eleanor's journey into the afterlife. While she initially thought she was accidentally sent to heaven, she discovered, also in the first season, that she was sent to hell. And Danson's Michael is responsible for causing them misery.

Schur alongside David Miner, Morgan Sackett and Drew Goddard serve as executive producers. It is produced by Universal Television, Fremulon, and 3 Arts Entertainment.

"The Good Place" joins early renewals "This is Us" and "Will and Grace" on NBC's 2018-2019 line-up.

Brand new episodes of "The Good Place" season 2 should air starting on Thursday, January 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC.