NBC Unveils 'Taken' Season 2 Premiere Date

Facebook/NBCTaken Promotional photo for NBC's "Taken," which has tapped a veteran from "Person of Interest" to put season 2 together.

NBC has revealed its lineup of returning shows in January, with "The Brave," which is slated for a Jan. 1 premiere date, leading the pack. Included in the lineup is the new season of the Monday series "Taken," which promises to be an entirely different show from its 10-episode debut season.

Based on the popular movie trilogy of the same name starring Liam Neeson, "Taken" features a different lead and plot direction. Produced and written by Luc Besson, the film stars Neeson as retired CIA operative Bryan Mills, who finds himself in various intense and life-threatening situations as he tries to protect his family from potential threats. The TV series, however, features a younger Mills and explores his past.

In the TV series, Clive Standen plays the young version of Neeson. Its story begins with the death of his sister, planting in his heart the desire to seek revenge against her killer, Carlos Mejia.

Following his sister's death, Clive's character lands a position at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), where his job includes dealing with terrorism. Eventually, he finds himself dealing with his own demons and setting out on a mission to find Mejia to avenge the death of his sister.

The first season of "Taken" aired on Mondays. The new season was originally slated for a fall release, but it was pushed back to the midseason due to some delays in its production.

As for its cast, reports reveal that only two of the original leads will be part of the season 2's main cast, including Standen. The upcoming series will feature new series regulars, including Adam Goldberg and Jessica Camacho, who will play hacker Kilroy and former Army captain Santana, respectively.

The new season will also feature a new showrunner, as "Person of Interest" executive producer Greg Plageman recently replaced original producer Alex Cary.

"Taken" season2 will premiere on Friday, Jan. 12, at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.