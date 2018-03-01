NBC's 'Good Girls' Wins Monday's Top-Rated Show

NBC website Retta, Mae Whitman, and Christina Hendricks star in NBC's new TV series, "Good Girls."

It is no secret that the cast of NBC's "Good Girls" has taken expectations to the next level.

Starring in the American crime comedy-drama television are Retta (Parks and Recreation), Mae Whitman (Arrested Development), and Christina Hendricks (Mad Men), who have all been quite famously known for delivering their roles quite well.

Unfortunately, reviews of the show's premiere do not match up with the expectations set for it.

The pilot episode aired on NBC last Feb. 26 and was met with almost 6 million viewers. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the show won the 10 p.m. time slot with a 1.5 rating among adults.

Despite the viewership, the show scored only 61 percent on Rotten Tomatoes based on 33 reviews, with most critics commenting on how the show could not live up to its promising cast. Neither did the show sit well with the 21 critics of Metacritic. Scoring only 60 percent, viewers expressed their dissatisfaction with how the storyline was going.

"Good Girls" follows the story of three suburban women, Beth Boland (Hendricks), Ruby Hill (Retta), and Annie Marks (Whitman).

The trio is shown struggling financially. Annie is a single mom to Sadie, and she realizes that she needs money to keep custody. Beth has a rotten husband who has spent most of their cash. Last, Ruby's daughter needs a prescription drug that costs $10,000 a month.

The stresses the three women were facing lead them to the decision of robbing the supermarket where Annie works. Successfully taking more than they planned to — the girls rob half a million dollars instead of just $30,000 — Annie, Ruby, and Beth spend their money on things they think would solve their respective problems.

Several viewers have compared the show to "Breaking Bad," as both feature adults undertaking criminal activities.

"Good Girls" is created and produced by Jenna Bans. With her are Dean Parisot, who also directed the pilot episode, and Jeannine Renshaw.