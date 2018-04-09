'NCIS' Cast News: Pauley Perrette's Last Day as Abby

CBS Feauted in the image is actress Pauley Perrette as Abby in "NCIS"

Pauley Perrette has officially spent her last day as the adorkable forensic scientist Abby on the set of the long-running police procedural drama "NCIS."

The actress took to Twitter to document the behind-the-scenes happenings when she filmed her last scene, which fans will see in the small screen on May 8.

Not much is known about how Perrette's character will be written off in "NCIS," but the pictures with her co-stars suggest that everybody will be there to say their goodbyes.

The actress did reveal that Abby's exit will be done in two parts—the first of which airing May 1, which is titled "One Step Forward," as per Futon Critic. "I worked really hard to give you my best. I really hope EVERYONE tunes in," she wrote.

Abby has been on "NCIS" as part of the main cast since its inception a decade and a half ago. She appeared in every episode of the series ever since and has easily become one of the most loved characters on the show.

Her exit leaves Mark Harmon and David McCallum, who play Gibbs and Ducky, respectively, as the only original cast members still on the show. Sean Murray, who plays McGee, was recurring in the first season before he was promoted to series regular the following season.

Fans can expect Abby to get the farewell that she deserves. The fact that executive producers George Schenck and Frank Cardea knew about the departure early on gave them ample time to make sure of that.

"We've known for some time this would be Pauley's final season on 'NCIS' and have been working toward a special send-off," Schenck and Cardea told Deadline.

"From day one, she has brought incredible passion and specificity to the role. Abby is a character that inspires millions of fans around the world, and all of us at 'NCIS' are appreciative of Pauley for portraying her," they went on to say.

In a statement by CBS also picked up by the abovementioned publication, the network admits that it is not easy to say goodbye to a "beloved actress and character," but they respect the decision of Perrette to leave the series and consider it an honor to have worked with her over the last 15 years.

"We are grateful to Pauley for all her contributions to the series and making Abby one of the most unique characters on television," the studio stated.

The role of Abby has made Perrette a household name and one of the most popular actresses on U.S. primetime television, and when "NCIS" goes on, she will surely be missed.

"NCIS" is currently on a hiatus and won't be back until April 17 with a new episode titled "Sight Unseen," which involves the team searching for a petty officer suspected of assault who gets away after the sheriff transporting him crashes into a lake.

This installment will also see Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) working closely with Annie Barth (Marilee Talkington), a key blind witness who heard vital evidence needed to solve the case.