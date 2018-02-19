'NCIS: L.A.' Season 9 Episode 14 Spoilers: NCIS Team Collaborates With Hetty's Team in Vietnam

Facebook/NCISLA Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) and partner G Callen (Chris O'Donnell) in one of the episodes of 'NCIS Los Angeles'

"NCIS: Los Angeles" fans will have to wait for at least three weeks before the series finally returns on CBS. Ahead of its return, the network has released spoilers for the upcoming episode, teasing the collaboration of Hetty's (Henrietta Lange) crew from the Vietnam War and the NCIS L.A. team.

Titled "Goodbye, Vietnam," "episode 14 will follow Callen (Chris O'Donnell), Kensi (Daniela Ruah), Sam (LL Cool J) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) as they team up with Hetty's team from the Vietnam War for an off-the-books rescue mission. Hetty's team includes Charles Langston (Carl Lumbly), Sterling Bridges (James Remar) and A.J. Chegwidden (John M. Jackson), and the synopsis for the next episode reveals that they are going all out to save Hetty in Vietnam.

Spoilers for the upcoming episode also reveal that while the NCIS L.A. team collaborates with Hetty's team in Vietnam, Mosley will sign Sydney Jones (Ashley Spillers) to facilitate in the processing of evidence that is linked to the time that Hetty spent in Vietnam. In the series, Sydney Jones is Nell's sister who happens to be a homeland security specialist.

Episode 14 is directed by John P. Kousakis and written by R. Scott Gemmill. It will pick up right where the previous episode left off last Jan. 14. Titled "Cac Tu Nhan," the said episode was the highest-rated episode of the season with more than 14 percent more viewers than the previous episodes.

The upcoming episode will feature several guest stars, including Trang Vo, Tien Pham as Brother Bao, Gabriel Olds as Spencer Allen, Long Nguyen as Dang, Jeff Kober as Harris Keene, Jen Kuo Sung, Bobby Lee as Rio Syamsundin, Kieu Chinh as Kin Nguyen, Thom Tran, David Hyunh, and James Tang.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 episode 14 will air on March 11 at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.