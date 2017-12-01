'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 9 Episode 10 Spoilers: Squad to Play Bodyguard to a Brazilian Diplomat

Facebook/NCISLA Promotional photo for "NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9

Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and the others will be looking after a diplomat with a death sentence hanging on his neck in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

In the episode titled "Forasteira," the synopsis reveals that the NCIS team will be tasked to track down a dangerous assassin. Intelligence indicates that she is after Enzo Souza (Benny Nieves), a Brazilian consul general. Her hatred is rooted in the murder of her father, and she blames the diplomat for her loss. The assailant is highly skilled, which makes the operation doubly difficult for Callen and the squad. They need to guard Souza and makes sure that he is still alive until they capture his executioner.

Last episode, the NCIS was involved with a case on the abduction of ex-CIA agent Joelle Taylor (Elizabeth Bogush). She escaped from her captors and managed to reach out to her friend, Callen. The investigation revealed, though, that she was not being entirely truthful with her version of the kidnapping. Callen was also starting to believe that Joelle was lying to him. It turned she was telling the truth. A rouge group in the CIA was after her. Joelle was shot and was presumed dead, but it was revealed that she only faked everything to protect her family.

Meanwhile, the episode did not reveal new details about Hetty's (Linda Hunt) predicament. Previously, it was revealed that she was in Vietnam and being held as a prisoner. Hetty's captor is planning to sell her to the highest bidder. Fans of the series are crossing their fingers, though, that she will be okay. It has also been teased that analyst Nell (Renée Felice Smith) would play a huge part when the team eventually locates her.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9, episode 10 will air on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.