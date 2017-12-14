'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 9 Episode 11 Spoilers: Sam Celebrates First Holidays without Wife

Facebook/NCISLA Promotional photo for "NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9

Sam (LL Cool J) and his family will be celebrating Christmas without Michelle (Aunjanue Ellis) in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

In the episode titled "All Is Bright," the synopsis reveals that the Hanna family will struggle to feel the holiday cheer after losing an important person. Sam's wife, Michelle, was killed the last installment. She was murdered by a terrorist who had a grudge against the NCIS agent. It is going to be the first Christmas for the family since her death. Sam will reportedly have a tough time managing his grief while making sure that his son will still get to enjoy their time together.

Meanwhile, the squad will handle an emergency that will affect the entire Los Angeles west area. A ransomware attack will take out the power grid, leaving half of the city paralyzed. Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and his team must locate who is responsible for the crime and determine what are his motives. They need to act quickly before more problems arise.

Last episode, the NCIS' case involved a Brazilian rebel soldier. She wanted to get revenge on the people who killed her father. The assassin was the daughter of an opposition activist who was murdered by orders of a consul general, Enzo Souza (Benny Nieves). Callen and the others quickly learned that the enemy was a skilled killer after she silenced two Marines and a consul by herself.

She also had access to dangerous weapons. Sam was the unfortunate agent who was almost killed when she fired a missile at his car. Kensi (Daniela Ruah) eventually managed to reach out to the grieving rebel. She got her to surrender by promising that Souza would stand trial for his crimes. The woman only wanted to prove the kind of illegal activities the consul general has done to remain in power.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.