'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 9 Episode 12 Spoilers: Callen Leads Interrogation of Potential Terrorist

Facebook/NCISLA Promotional photo for "NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9

Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and the others will interrogate a potential terrorist in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

In the episode titled "Under Pressure," the synopsis reveals that Los Angeles may be the target of a terror attack. The terrifying suspicion will arise when the squad discovers napalm, a known incendiary material used in warfare, in a crime scene. The substance is a flammable liquid typically used in creating bombs. Its consistency is like jelly and composed of gasoline or a similar fuel.

The promo shows Callen and Sam (LL Cool J) discovering a vat of napalm in a residential area. Knowing they have to hurry before all hell breaks loose, they must interrogate the only person who can tell exactly where the attack will take place. The agents may be too late, though, as the clip shows a huge explosion very near the napalm site.

Meanwhile, another sneak peek shows the NCIS team having fun while playing a mind game. It all starts when Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) challenges his fiancée to solve a make-believe case. Kensi (Daniela Ruah) does not want to play, though, and she encourages Sam and Callen to not pay attention to Deeks. The LAPD is talking about a confusing case of a man who goes in a hotel, asking for help, because his car broke down.

Then, Eric (Barrett Foa) goes in and gets their attention by whistling. The tech operator informs them that Mosley (Nia Long) wants their presence to talk about a new case. Kensi happily complies while Deeks tells the others that they will continue to the conversation at a later date. Last episode, the squad celebrated Christmas, comforting Sam who missed his wife, Michelle (Aunjanue Ellis). It was his first holiday season after she was murdered.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 will return on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.