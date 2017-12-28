'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 9 Episode 12 Spoilers: Team to Stop Terrorist Attack in the City

Facebook/NCISLA Promotional photo for "NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9

The city will be targeted by a group of terrorists in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

In the episode titled "Under Pressure," the synopsis reveals that Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and his team will be on red alert due to a potential terrorist attack. The situation will arise when the squad is tapped to investigate a crime scene. When the agents discover napalm in the site, they begin to suspect that someone is planning a violent attack in Los Angeles. Napalm is a known incendiary material used in warfare. It is a flammable liquid in the form of a sticky jelly made of gasoline or a similar fuel. The material is usually used in creating bombs.

With the clock ticking fast, the NCIS must find answers to prevent a terrible disaster. Unfortunately, the only person who can help them does not wish to cooperate. They must find a way to make this man spill everything he knows. The terrorists must be stopped or else, many innocent lives will be in danger. Last episode, the squad took one a ransomware attack case. The culprits took out the power grid in the west area of the city. It was difficult work, but the NCIS still managed to capture the criminals in the end.

The episode also featured a depressed Sam (LL Cool J) who was celebrating his first Christmas without his wife. Last installment, Michelle (Aunjanue Ellis) was killed by Sam's nemesis. He and his son tried to be strong for each other, but it proved to be a difficult task. Callen and the others did their best to show their comrade that he was not alone. Incidentally, viewers caught a glimpse of a morose Mosley (Nia Long), who showed a different side of herself during the holiday season. While the rest of the team was out partying, she remained inside her office.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 will return on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.