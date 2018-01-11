'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 9 Episode 13 Spoilers: Nell Leads Hetty Rescue Mission

Facebook/NCISLA Promotional photo for "NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9

Nell (Renée Felice Smith) and Eric (Barrett Foa) will finally get information about Hetty (Linda Hunt) in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

In the episode titled "Cac Tu Nhan," the synopsis reveals that the NCIS analysts will receive intel about their missing boss' whereabouts. The team will finally know that Hetty is somewhere in Vietnam, being tortured by unknown individuals. Though Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and the others have very little information to get by, they will not hesitate to pack their bags and go to their superior's aid. The promo shows Callen, Sam (LL Cool J), Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) and Kensi (Daniela Ruah) getting ready to board a plane and find Hetty.

The teaser also provides a glimpse of Hetty's condition since she disappeared. Her captors have not treated her well. Her clothes are dirty and her hair is sticking out in all directions. Hetty looks like she has not had a good night's sleep for a long time. She is trapped inside a cage like an animal. At one point, she is even shown holding the rails while a huge tiger growls at her. Last November, Smith gave a preview on Hetty's storyline in season 9. According to her, Hunt told her over lunch that she shot a scene with a 500-lb. tiger.

Smith also talked about Nell's role in finding the NCIS boss. She said that her character would help significantly in uncover the mystery on what happened to Hetty. The actress also expounded on her lunch date with Hunt, stating that the Academy Award winner shared with her some juicy tidbits about her past.

"... She told me a story once about the first time she was living in New York by herself, and how she took a taxi to the middle of Times Square and it felt like that Mary Tyler Moore moment where she threw her hat in the air," Smith said. "I was crying, at lunch, because no one tells a story like she does. Also, just thinking about starting out in those early days, asking herself, 'Can I do this?' And she did, she definitely made it."

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.