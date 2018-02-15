Facebook/NCISLA Promo image of 'NCIS: Los Angeles' featuring Chris O'Donnell as G. Callen and LL Cool J as Sam Hanna

The 14th episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 will feature the team of G. Callen (Chris O'Donnell) going on a rescue mission to save Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt). However, they will be needing a great amount of help from several Vietnam War operatives.

Enlisting the help of the war veterans is not surprising since it was revealed in the past episode that Hetty was being held hostage in Vietnam.

Based on the synopsis, the mission to save Hetty is quite an emotional one as well. Fans may recall that she is somewhat like a mother figure to Callen and to a former character in the show, Lauren Hunter (Claire Forlani).

Callen and Hunter were some of the children who Hetty saved from the streets and later trained as undercover agents.

Meanwhile, the group of Vietnam War operatives that will help Callen's team also has a special attachment to Hetty. They used to be members of her team when they served in the war. The group consists of Sterling Bridges (James Remar), A.J. Chegwidden (John M. Jackson), and Charles Langston (Carl Lumbly).

On the other hand, Callen will go on the Vietnam mission with agents Sam Hanna (LL Cool J), Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah), and Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen).

The episode's synopsis describes the rescue mission as "dangerous and off-the-books," which suggests that Callen and his team might face enormous challenges to get the job done. While it makes the task sound impossible to complete, the episode's title, "Goodbye, Vietnam," gives some sense of hope that Callen's team will be leaving Vietnam safely with Hetty.

Meanwhile, back at the NCIS headquarters in Los Angeles, Shay Mosley (Nia Long) will take the lead in analyzing pieces of evidence to learn more about Hetty's overdue stay in Vietnam. To do her work, she will get help from Nell Jones' (Renee Felice Smith) sister, Sydney Jones (Ashley Spillers), who works for Homeland Security.

"Goodbye, Vietnam" airs on Sunday, March 11, at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.