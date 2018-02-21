'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 9 Episode 14 Spoilers: Mosley Handles LA Part in Hetty's Rescue Mission

Facebook/NCISLA Promotional photo for "NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9

Mosley (Nia Long) will do her part in the rescue operation for Hetty (Linda Hunt) in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

In the episode titled "Goodbye, Vietnam," the synopsis reveals that the executive assistant director will handle the Los Angeles arm of the daring mission to save Hetty. Mosley will personally be coordinating with the team in Vietnam in searching for Hetty's location. She will reportedly be hiring Nell's (Renée Felice Smith) sister, Sydney Jones (Ashley Spillers), for a special assignment. Sydney is a security specialist from Homeland. Her expertise will be useful in finding clandestine information about Hetty' past.

Meanwhile, Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and the others will be scouring Vietnam for Hetty. He, Sam (LL Cool J), Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) and Kensi (Daniela Ruah) arrived in Vietnam last episode. After getting intel with Nell and Eric's (Barrett Foa) help, the squad immediately flew to the Asia country even without a solid plan. They are set to meet with Hetty's war veteran friends who are similarly looking for her. Sterling Bridges (James Remar), A.J. Chegwidden (John M. Jackson) and Charles Langston (Carl Lumbly) fought alongside Hetty during the Vietnam War.

Hetty has been through a lot since she was held captive by unknown individuals. It still remains a mystery what she was after when she went off the radar and appeared in Vietnam. Her captors have tortured her for information, even going as far as locking her in a cage with a full-grown tiger. A promo photo shows Hetty once again being interrogated. She is seated in front of a table, facing her cross-examiner. A soldier holding a rifle is standing nearby. If there is any consolation to fans, Hetty looks cleaner and more composed compared to the last time she was seen in the show.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 will return on Sunday, March 11 at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.