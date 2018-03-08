'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 9 Episode 14 Spoilers: Mosley To Face Inquiry For Breaking Protocol

Facebook/NCISLA Promotional photo for "NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9

Mosley (Nia Long) is going to face an inquiry on why she let four of her agents travel to Vietnam without following protocol in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

In the episode titled "Goodbye, Vietnam," the promo shows the assistant director being grilled by the higher ups. Callen (Chris O'Donnell), Sam (LL Cool J), Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) and Kensi (Daniela Ruah) have gone to Vietnam to save Hetty (Linda Hunt) the moment they discovered where she was. Mosley let them go, knowing they would not listen to her if she asked them to stay and plan the rescue mission properly. She even promised to handle the Los Angeles side of the operation while the rest focus on finding Hetty and bringing her back.

According to Mosley, the team is rescuing an NCIS legend. She has no hope of stopping them. Last episode, Nell (Renée Felice Smith) and Eric (Barrett Foa) finally struck gold when they discovered Hetty's location. Her captors have her locked up in an isolated place. The promo shows just how far away the enemy's headquarters is from civilization. The NCIS squad has no idea what is in store for them. For all they know, there could be guerillas waiting to ambush them. All of them are determined to save Hetty, though. Deeks even considers it as a vacation, albeit a very bad one.

Meanwhile, Hetty's abductor is finally revealed. He seems to know her well. The Asian man tells Hetty that he has always hoped that they would meet again. The NCIS leader is being kept in an enclosure, as if she is an animal. Her hair and face are covered with dirt. Hetty looks as if she cannot believe the face she is seeing. The man must be someone she thought she would never encounter again in her lifetime. Viewers are aware that Hetty spent a considerable amount of time in Vietnam when she was younger. Her captor looks younger than her, with an ugly scar on his left eye.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 will return on Sunday, March 11 at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.