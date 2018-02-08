'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 9 Episode 14 Spoilers: Nell's Specialist Sister Returns

Facebook/NCISLA Promotional photo for "NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9

Nell's (Renée Felice Smith) sister, Homeland security specialist Sydney Jones (Ashley Spillers), will return in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

In the episode titled "Goodbye, Vietnam," the synopsis reveals that the analyst's older sibling will be working with the NCIS again. Mosley (Nia Long) will reportedly be reaching out to Sydney to process information about Hetty's (Linda Hunt) secret time in Vietnam. When the viewers met Nell's sister, it was disclosed that the two were not exactly in good terms. Nell hated that Sydney has always treated her as a baby of the family. Still, it was apparent that they respect each other. Nell is sure that if there is someone who can piece together the missing link in Hetty's backstory, it will be her sister.

When the series returns in March, the squad will be in Vietnam, scouring the country for Hetty. Last episode, they finally got intel on where the diminutive boss of the team was being held. Callen (Chris O'Donnell), Sam (LL Cool J), Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) and Kensi (Daniela Ruah) immediately flew to Asia without a solid plan. According to the spoilers, they will be working with Hetty's old comrades from the Vietnam War. A promo photo shows the three veterans waiting for the NCIS team.

Sterling Bridges (James Remar), A.J. Chegwidden (John M. Jackson) and Charles Langston (Carl Lumbly) are old friends of Hetty's. They also want to find her and save her from her captors. The two groups will be staging a dangerous and "off-the-books" rescue mission for her and there is no guarantee that they will all make it out of there alive. A promo image shows Hetty heavily guarded. She is sitting down, as if being interrogated again. Compared to her previous shots, Hetty looks cleaner and more composed this time around.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 will return on Sunday, March 11 at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.