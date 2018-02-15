'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 9 Episode 14 Spoilers: Squad Meets Hetty's Vietnam War Friends

Facebook/NCISLA Promotional photo for "NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9

Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and the others will soon meet Hetty's (Linda Hunt) war veteran friends in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

In the episode titled "Goodbye, Vietnam," the synopsis reveals that the NCIS squad will be working with the men who fought alongside Hetty in the Vietnam War. Sterling Bridges (James Remar), A.J. Chegwidden (John M. Jackson) and Charles Langston (Carl Lumbly) are old friends of Hetty's. Since they found out that she was abducted, they have been scouring Vietnam for her location. Callen, Sam (LL Cool J), Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) and Kensi (Daniela Ruah) will be thankful for their help. They do not want to waste time because they know their boss is in danger.

Last episode, the team finally got intel on where Hetty could be. Eric (Barrett Foa) and Nell (Renée Felice Smith) discovered that she was in the Asian country. The rest immediately boarded a plane to Vietnam, even if Mosley (Nia Long) was against the idea. Now that they are in Vietnam, Callen and his friends will stop at nothing to find Hetty and bring her back with them, where she belongs. Mosley will also do her part in Los Angeles. Spoilers reveal she will ask Nell's sister, Homeland security specialist Sydney Jones (Ashley Spillers), to find more information on Hetty's whereabouts.

The clue to Hetty's location is buried deep in her past. Sydney's job is to probe the events that took place when the agent stayed in Vietnam several decades ago. Her war veteran friends can also help piece together the puzzle and determine who abducted her and why. The promo photos show Callen's group meeting with the old soldiers in a monastery. Another image shows Hetty sitting still as if being interrogated by her captors. A man in fatigues holding a rifle is standing close.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 will return on Sunday, March 11 at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.