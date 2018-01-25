'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 9 Episode 14 Spoilers: Squad Scours Vietnam for Hetty

Facebook/NCISLA Promotional photo for "NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9

Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and the others will stop at nothing until they locate Hetty (Linda Hunt) in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

Currently, the CBS series is on hiatus. When it returns in March, viewers can expect to see the search and rescue operation for the petite leader of the NCIS to continue. Last time, the squad was seen arriving in Vietnam. Nell (Renée Felice Smith) and Eric (Barrett Foa) managed to narrow the ballpark on where they might find Hetty, but the directions were not one hundred percent foolproof. Callen, Sam (LL Cool J), Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) and Kensi (Daniela Ruah) still need to scour the places where she may be, hoping they will arrive in time.

Hetty's time with her captors is steadily dwindling down. After weeks of torture, she has yet to spill anything about her secrets. Whoever kidnapped her is losing their patience. Everything has been tried to make her open up. They even locked her up with a huge tiger, expecting that she would be terrified enough to beg for help in exchange of information, but it did not happen. Callen and the team are aware that they may be too late to save Hetty, but they will not let this discourage them. When they return to the U.S., they will make sure that their tiny boss is with them.

What the squad does not know is that Hetty is in the hands of her old pals, Rear Admiral Albert Jethro Chegwidden (Carl Lumbly) and Captain Charles Langston (John M. Jackson). They abducted her to see how much she knows about an old mission that they all were assigned with decades ago. Shortly before she submitted her resignation to the NCIS, Hetty went missing. Her colleagues had no idea where she was until it was revealed that she went to Asia for a personal matter.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 will return on Sunday, March 11 at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.