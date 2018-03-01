'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 9 Episode 14 Spoilers: Squad to Process Temple Clues Left By Hetty

Facebook/NCISLA Promotional photo for "NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9

The squad's search for Hetty (Linda Hunt) will bring them to a temple in Vietnam in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

In the episode titled "Goodbye, Vietnam," the promo photos show Callen (Chris O'Donnell), Sam (LL Cool J), Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) and Kensi (Daniela Ruah) talking to a monk. Hetty's clues must have led them there, where they are set to meet her war veteran friends. The images show the NCIS team meeting Sterling Bridges (James Remar), A.J. Chegwidden (John M. Jackson) and Charles Langston (Carl Lumbly). They all fought alongside Hetty during the Vietnam War.

When Nell (Renée Felice Smith) and Eric (Barrett Foa) finally got valuable information on where Hetty could be, the group did not hesitate to fly to Vietnam to rescue her. The duo managed to pinpoint an area where her captors could be holding the NCIS agent. Callen and the others still have very little intel on Hetty's condition, but it did not deter them from jumping head first in the mission. The midseason finale saw the squad arriving in Vietnam, eager to bring their leader back home.

In Los Angeles, Mosley (Nia Long) will be assisting the team with the operation. She will have Nell's sister, Sydney Jones (Ashley Spillers), to dig deep in Hetty's past when she was in a secret assignment in Vietnam. Sydney is a security specialist from Homeland who previously worked with the NCIS for a case. Although Mosley was against Callen and the others going to the Asian country without a solid plan, she could not fault them. Hetty is a valuable member of the team, a mother figure for her younger subordinates.

Other promo photos show Hetty being cross-examined once again by her abductors. In one image, an Asian man can be seen holding a curious-looking artifact. He seems to be asking Hetty if she recognizes the object. The petite NCIS woman has yet to crack under her interrogator's persistent questioning, but time may be running out for her.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 will return on Sunday, March 11 at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.