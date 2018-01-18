'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 9 Episode 14 Spoilers: Squad's Vietnamese Mission to Continue

Facebook/NCISLA Promotional photo for "NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9

The squad will not stop until they find their beloved Hetty (Linda Hunt) in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

Fans of the series will have to wait a little longer to see if Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and the others will finally locate where their tiny NCIS leader is being held. According to CarterMatt, the show is currently on hiatus and will not be airing new episodes until March. Last episode, viewers saw the team feverishly preparing to go to Vietnam to rescue Hetty. Finally, after months of searching, they got a lead on where she is and who abducted her.

The entire NCIS was on read alert when Nell (Renée Felice Smith) and Eric's (Barrett Foa) search for information struck gold. They discovered that Hetty was being held somewhere in Vietnam. Although they did not have a solid plan on how they would rescue their superior, Callen, Sam (LL Cool J), Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) and Kensi (Daniela Ruah) got ready to board a plane and fly to the Asian county the soonest time possible.

The episode ended with the team arriving in Vietnam. Elsewhere, Hetty was doing her best to stay alive. Her captors were putting all the stops to get valuable information from her. They even used a tiger to scare her into confessing what she knows. Hetty somehow managed to survive them all. It took all her bravery to not fold when they put the huge predator inside the cage with her, but she remained tight-lipped. Still, it will not take long until her jailers tire of the game.

Callen and the others must not waste time in rescuing Hetty or else, they will be too late. Though they still do not know why their boss is in such a predicament, they will not pry. They have plenty of time to ask Hetty to explain once she is safe and back in Los Angeles with them. Until then, all they can do is eliminate the enemies and pray that she survives the ordeal.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 will return on Sunday, March 11 at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.